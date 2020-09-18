Roe frustrated by Congress ‘doing, basically, absolutely nothing’

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. Phil Roe says he is frustrated by lawmakers’ lack of progress on agreeing to a second round of stimulus checks.

Speaking in Elizabethton on Friday, the retiring six-term congressman said he hopes Congress will be able to agree to another economic stimulus bill. He also expressed his disappointment with the current situation.

“We are doing, basically, absolutely nothing in the U.S. Congress. This has been the most frustrating two years I have spent in my entire life,” Roe said. “We did one thing right. That was in March, we passed the CARES package.”

Roe said despite the frustration, he does think help is on the way and believes “the future is good.”