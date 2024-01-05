JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rep. David Hawk was one of the few local lawmakers who voted against the initial Tennessee school voucher program in 2019.

Five years later, the Greene County Republican said he still isn’t on board.

“Personally, I cannot support a voucher program in the form that I see it, but I don’t begrudge anybody who does support a voucher program for their district,” Hawk said on News Channel 11’s First at 4.

Gov. Bill Lee has proposed expanding the state’s voucher program from three counties to all 95 counties. Qualifying families would receive vouchers worth $7,075 that could be spent on tuition at a private school of their choice and other expenses.

Hawk believes some parts of the state could benefit from vouchers, but the Tri-Cities region isn’t one of them.

“There’s a lot of areas in Tennessee that could receive value from a voucher program,” he said. “In my opinion, and this differs from some of my legislative colleagues, I am not a big proponent.”

Hawk’s opposition to vouchers is shared by at least some of the school leaders in his district. In December, the Greeneville Board of Education approved a resolution opposing the governor’s voucher proposal. Superintendent Steve Starnes said, “public funds should support public schools and public entities.”

Hawk said he doesn’t see public schools benefiting from “hundreds upon hundreds of students going into a voucher program.”

“I think we need to work within the system we’ve got and improve what we’ve got.”

The representative believes there is a “50-50” chance that a school voucher bill of some sort will pass the General Assembly in the upcoming legislative session. He said it’s an issue that his Republican colleagues are divided on.

The General Assembly will reconvene on Tuesday.