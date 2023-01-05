WASHINGTON (WJHL) – Rep. Morgan Griffith, a Republican congressman from Virginia, said his party’s speaker selection pains are a natural part of legislative proceedings on Thursday.

“Well, democracy, even in a republic, is not always easy and smooth. It wasn’t meant to be, we have lots of checks and balances,” Griffith told Nexstar’s DC Bureau. “So, we’re getting through the process. We’re going to come up with a speaker. It may take us a few days, but we’re going to come up with a speaker and we’re going to move forward and do what the American people want us to do”

That process, however, hasn’t seen an upset like 2023’s in a century. For the last 50 years, a speaker of the House vote hasn’t seen a stray nomination outside of the two major parties according to the Congressional Research Service. Griffith said he thinks the historic shift is natural.

“It’s some good discussions, whether or not it gets resolved today I can’t say,” Griffith said. “But this is part of the process.”

No clear winner has been decided after 10 votes, but Griffith has already thrown his weight behind McCarthy in exchange for changes in congressional procedure according to past press releases.

“We’re trying to empower members by changing the rules, and reforming this place. It needs to be fixed, and we’re working on fixing it.”

When asked about the potential hazards a deadlocked house can create, such as a lack of national security briefings for members of certain committees, Griffith said he wasn’t concerned.

“We’ve lost a whole three days, we can easily make up three days in the next few weeks,” Griffith said. “And maybe we can work a little bit later at night, I don’t have a problem with work. So if we have to work a little harder to catch up, so be it.”