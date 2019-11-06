Prosecutors say Trump associate Stone lied to investigators

Roger Stone arrives at Federal Court for the second day of jury selection for his federal trial, in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Stone, a longtime Republican provocateur and former confidant of President Donald Trump, goes on trial over charges related to his alleged efforts to exploit the Russian-hacked Hillary Clinton emails for political gain. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone told jurors Wednesday they will prove that Stone lied multiple times before congressional committees.

Stone is accused of lying to lawmakers about his attempts to communicate with the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks, tampering with witnesses and obstructing a House Intelligence Committee investigation into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

Stone was indicted in January as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian electoral tampering.

Prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky told jurors in a Washington courtroom that Stone “wanted to hide what he had done because the truth looked bad.”

Zelinsky said jurors would hear testimony from Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, and from Rick Gates, the associate of Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort , who has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.