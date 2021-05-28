President Biden, First Lady, to visit Joint Base Langley-Eustis Friday after stop in Alexandria with Gov. Northam

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave after stepping off Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Washington. The Biden’s traveled Monday to coastal Virginia to promote his plans to increase spending on education and children, part of his $1.8 trillion families proposal announced last week. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will kick off the Memorial Day weekend with a visit to Hampton Roads.

The White House announced Tuesday that the Bidens will travel to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton on Friday.

The visit to JBLE will come in the afternoon, after Biden meets with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam in the morning in Alexandria to “celebrate the significant progress” the state has made in the fight against COVID-19. This event is being held at Sportrock Climbing Center.

JBLE said the Bidens will meet with airmen and soldiers during their visit to the base in Hampton. Northam will also join them for that visit.

“We are privileged to host President Biden and the First Lady to talk to them about what makes the JBLE community unique,” said Col. Clint Ross, JBLE installation commander. “We provide mission-ready expeditionary airmen and soldiers in support of joint and combined operations worldwide. It’s an honor to showcase our people and some of our mission capabilities to the president, first-hand.”

The base will be open during the Bidens’ visit for normal operations, but base personnel and commuters should expect delays.

The Bidens are scheduled to give remarks during the visit around 1:20 p.m., which will be streamed live on the JBLE Facebook page.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria and her husband, who are both U.S. Navy veterans, will also join the Bidens at JBLE.

“As we kick off Memorial Day, I’m looking forward to meeting with service members and their families alongside our Commander in Chief and the First Lady,” said Congresswoman Luria. “I’m so proud to represent the men and women in uniform at Joint Base Langley-Eustis. I will continue to work every day to ensure our warfighters have the proper equipment, training, and funding they need to succeed in their missions to defend this nation, and that all who have served are treated with the dignity and respect they’ve earned.”

After visiting JBLE, the Bidens will head to Wilmington, Delware, where they will stay for the weekend.

This will be the Bidens’ second visit to the Hampton Roads region this month.

The Bidens were here May 3 as part of the president’s Getting America Back on Track Tour, which promotes his major policy proposals, the American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan.

They made stops in Yorktown and Portsmouth during that visit.