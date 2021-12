RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 184 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new hospitalizations and four new deaths in Southwest Virginia Tuesday as the case rate rose slightly after a recent decline.

The reported deaths included two in Wise County and one each in Buchanan and Smyth counties. Tazewell County reported 47 new cases, the highest in the region.