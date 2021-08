WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Call it a respectful reminder. Washington County commissioners will consider a resolution Monday night whose sponsor wants the local legislative delegation to reconsider some recently discussed state-level decisions — particularly surrounding schools and public health measures — that he said should be left to local elected school boards.

Commissioner Jim Wheeler proposed the "Resolution Supporting Local Decision-Making Authority with Respect to the Delivery of Learning Opportunities in Local Communities" at the Aug. 5 Health, Education and Welfare Committee meeting.