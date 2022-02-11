WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) spoke on Tuesday regarding a bipartisan bill designed to promote competition in the app market making its way through the Senate.

The Open App Markets Act, co-authored by Senators Blumenthal (D-CT) and Blackburn and introduced in August 2021 is designed to curb the influence of tech giants in the app world and promote fairer competition for developers who decide to sell their products on their own platforms.

“What we are seeking to do is to bring freedom to the app market,” Blackburn said. “Right now, you’ve got two big gatekeepers, Google and Apple, and because of that, every one of the developers and innovators has to go through either Google or Apple to put this onto their app store.”

According to Apple’s Developer agreements, Apple nets a 30% commission for each sale to app users unless the developer qualifies for the App Store Small Business program, which drops the percentage to 15 as long as the developer earns less than $1,000,000 in the last 12 fiscal months. After profits top one million, the rate goes back up to 30%. Google offers similar terms, with 30% royalties once a developer or group reaches seven digits.

If the bill is passed as written, companies would be barred from several business practices:

Requiring developers to use company in-app payment systems;

Requiring developers to have equal or lower pricing on their store compared to others;

Punishing developers that offer different pricing on other stores or use other in-app payment systems;

Using insider information to compete with developers;

Preventing users from downloading apps from external app stores or individual developers;

Self-promotion of company apps over other third-party apps within their own store.

For companies that violate the act, enforcement could include civil suits filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), state attorneys general and individual developers.

“Americans downloaded 13.4 billion apps last year — think about that — and you are forced to use the app store’s payment system,” Blackburn said. “So, Google and Apple are making money off of that, processing those transactions. Our legislation would allow competition in the app market; it would allow developers to work directly with people that want to download their app.”

As it stands, Apple product users aren’t able to install outside apps without “jailbreaking” their device and bypassing company security measures, “sideloading” apps that users have already downloaded or using loophole “mini-apps” within larger applications already approved for the App Store. For Android users, the process is more straightforward with APK file installers inside the Google Play Store that allow files downloaded from the web to be installed straight to the phone.

All of these methods come with major caveats, however, in the form of potential security risks, lack of any support from parent companies and the potential damage to devices during the jailbreak process. Those already interested in tech may have experimented with unauthorized code, but the vast majority of users stick to the safer harbors of approved apps in the Google or Apple ecosystem.

But economic competition isn’t the only aim of the bill, Blackburn said. As U.S. and Chinese tech worlds collide, Blackburn said the bill could allow those living with a controlled internet to seek out their own products.

“We have received support from human rights organizations around the globe, because while Apple makes safe phones and secure phones for those of us in the West, in what you call free countries,” Blackburn said. “Then what you see is in countries like China, the security on those phones is not what it is here.”

The Associated Press reported in October 2021 that multiple apps containing Christian and Islamic content were removed from the Apple App Store after pressure from the Chinese government, and in 2019, the company was met with criticism after moderators removed HKmap.live, which helped Hong Kong pro-democracy protestors track police movements.

The act is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee and will require approval from the House of Representatives and President Biden before enforcement.