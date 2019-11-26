Melania Trump encourages students to avoid drug abuse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Melania Trump is encouraging students not to abuse drugs, saying it will keep them from achieving their goals.

The first lady is addressing hundreds of middle and high school students attending the Baltimore Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness.

She’s appearing Tuesday as part of her “Be Best” youth campaign, which focuses on the epidemic of often deadly opioid drug abuse.

Mrs. Trump says drug abuse and addiction are “universal issues” that don’t discriminate.

And she tells the students: “I am in this fight with you and I am fighting for you.”

The summit is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and actor Mark Wahlberg’s youth foundation.

The goal is to help educate students, teachers and parents about opioid use and misuse.