JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sen. Jon Lundberg questions why some public school districts are opposed to Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed school voucher expansion.

Lundberg, who chairs the Senate Education Committee and represents Sullivan and Hawkins counties, will carry the voucher expansion bill in the Senate.

Gov. Lee’s “Education Freedom Act” would expand the state’s voucher program from three counties — Davidson, Hamilton, and Shelby — to all 95 counties in the state. If passed by the General Assembly, it would give qualifying families $7,075 vouchers to cover the costs of sending their children to a private school of their choice.

Thursday night, school boards in Sullivan and Washington counties approved resolutions formally opposing the governor’s proposal.

While speaking to News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel on Friday, the Bristol senator was asked about local districts opposing vouchers.

“Why? That’s what I would ask them,” Lundberg said. “Why, when we are investing in students?”

The Republican senator said the governor’s proposal will benefit students by allowing parents to choose where to send their kids to school.

“Shouldn’t parents have a role in deciding what’s best for their students and where can they be most effective? ‘They’ being the students,” Lundberg said. “I think that’s really what this brings to the table.”

One concern opponents have is that private schools currently do not face the same accountability requirements as public schools and, unlike public schools, are not required to provide some services such as transportation.

Lundberg said vouchers would still give families access to more schools.

“On transportation, yeah, if you want to go to a charter school or private school, you might have to provide transportation,” Lundberg said before pointing out that parents who live in the county but send their children to city schools also have to provide their transportation.

Another concern is that the voucher system could benefit wealthier families who can already afford to send their children to private schools.

During Thursday night’s Washington County Board of Education meeting, board member and retired teacher Gregg Huddlestone said tax dollars shouldn’t be sent “to where it’s unaccountable and where it’s been proven that the benefits are coming a lot to the wealthy families that already have their children in private schools.”

When asked if the governor’s expanded voucher plan would be a subsidy for families who can already afford to send their children to private schools, Lundberg said “absolutely not.”

“We have this as a test basis right now in three counties in Tennessee, which are basically Memphis, Nashville, and Chattanooga, those counties,” the senator said. “It hasn’t been 100% taken advantage of. So, is it going to a game-changer here for every student? No. Will it be a game-changer for a number of students? Yes.

“And that’s the point of it. We want those students to succeed.”

Lundberg said the governor’s proposal emphasizes parental choice and involvement, which he said will benefit students.

“That parental involvement is key because obviously, they know their child better than anyone else, even the teachers who are going to spend a tremendous amount of time with them.”

Lundberg said he doesn’t want public school districts “to be defensive” about families having more options. He said the region has “great schools” and questions why school leaders believe they won’t be able “grow and attract more students” if vouchers are expanded.