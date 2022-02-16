NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two local lawmakers are backing legislation that would ensure some criminals serve 100 percent of their sentences.

Sen. Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) and Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) have signed on as co-prime sponsors of Senate Bill 2248 and House Bill 2656, which are sponsored by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally and House Speaker Cameron Sexton.

The legislation would add 14 violent crimes to the list of offenses that if someone is convicted of, they must serve 100% of their sentence without the possibility of parole. The 14 additional offenses include:

Sen. Jon Lundberg and Rep. Bud Hulsey

Aggravated assault;

Vehicular homicide;

Aggravated vehicular homicide;

Possessing a firearm or antique firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony;

Attempted first-degree murder, where the victim suffers serious bodily injury;

Aggravated kidnapping;

Especially aggravated kidnapping;

Aggravated robbery;

Especially aggravated robbery;

Carjacking;

Aggravated burglary;

Especially aggravated burglary;

Aggravated arson; and

The manufacture, delivery, or sale of a controlled substance, where the instant offense is classified as a Class A, B, or C felony and the person has two or more prior convictions for the manufacture, delivery, or sale of a controlled substance classified as a Class A, B, or C felony prior to or at the time of committing the instant offense.

The legislation is currently before committees in both the state House and Senate.

Last year, the General Assembly approved “truth in sentencing” reform for 31 crimes historically targetting women and children.