ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) - After Abingdon, Virginia earned USA Today's top spot for Best Small Town Food Scene in 2021, I decided to take a quick tour through some of the unique offerings that have the town punching well above its weight class when it comes to food.

A quick disclaimer before we start: In no way is this list exhaustive, and the order in which businesses appear is not a ranking or reflection of their quality. Abingdon won nationwide for a reason, and if you don't see one out of this list that calls to you I still greatly recommend giving the town a shot.