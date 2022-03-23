KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state representative from Northeast Tennessee is among the Republican lawmakers who was served a subpoena in Nashville.

Representative Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that he did receive a subpoena to testify in front of a grand jury. Hulsey said he was served on Tuesday.

While Hulsey said the subpoena does not state the topic of the required testimony, he assumes it is in relation to a federal investigation of former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada. The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Casada’s offices and home as part of its investigation.

Also tied to the investigation are former Representative Robin Smith and Representative Todd Warner, whose homes and offices were also raided. The raids were conducted in January, and Smith pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud after resigning from her position in Nashville.

Prosecutors claim the charges against the lawmakers stem from a scheme involving a political consulting firm, Phoenix Solutions. That firm was led by Cad Cothren, a former aid of Casada’s, who also worked there.

Hulsey said he is scheduled to give testimony on Monday morning. Also subpoenaed was current House Speaker Cameron Sexton.