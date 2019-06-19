Kingsport BMA approves budget with no tax increase

City leaders approved a budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year that does not include a tax increase.

The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman unanimously passed the $172 million general fund budget Tuesday night.

The balanced budget includes enhanced entry level pay for police and firefighters and $2.44 million for paving. More than $4 million in requested additional funds were cut in order to balance the budget.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the last for City Manager Jeff Fleming, who will retire on Friday.

It was also the last meeting for Mayor John Clark, Vice Mayor Mike McIntire, and Alderman Joe Begley, who will be leaving office.