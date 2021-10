JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- If you're looking for an opportunity to volunteer, but don't know where to start, Johnson City has a solution. The city is hosting "Are You Ready to Serve?", a speed dating-like mixer to connect prospective volunteers with boards and committees that play a role in city government.

"What we recognized in reviewing applications for board and committee appointments was that there were a lot of boards and committees that people didn't know about or didn't understand the role," said Joe Wise, Johnson City mayor. "What we really wanted to do is create an opportunity where interested citizens could learn about the four rea of boards and committees and really find the one that's the best fit."