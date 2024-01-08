JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Education became the latest school board to denounce Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed school voucher plan.

Board members unanimously approved the resolution Monday night.

“There’s already school choice,” Superintendent Steve Barnett told News Channel 11. “We have some private schools in the area. We have homeschool families in the area. Many do a really good job and it’s our job to be the best choice for the families in our community and we’ll continue to do that.”

Last week, school boards in Sullivan and Washington counties passed similar resolutions. In December, the Greeneville Board of Education also approved an anti-voucher resolution.

The governor’s proposal, dubbed the Education Freedom Act, would expand the state’s school voucher program from three counties to all 95. If passed by the General Assembly, qualifying families could receive $7,075 in public funds to cover the cost of sending their children to a private school of their choice and related expenses.