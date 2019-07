Unofficial results show that incumbent Israel O’Quinn has won the GOP primary for Virginia House of Delegates District 5.

O’Quinn received 2,450 votes, while Michael Osborne received 721 votes.

O’Quinn has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2012.

District 5 consists of Grayson County, the cities of Bristol and Galax, and parts of Smyth and Washington counties.