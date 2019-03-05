Hillary Clinton: 'I'm not running' in 2020
NEW YORK - In an exclusive interview with ABC affiliate News 12 in New York, Hillary Clinton said she will not run for president in 2020.
"I'm not running, but I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe," she told News 12's Tara Rosenblum.
Clinton said she will remain politically active, however, telling News 12 she was concerned about the state of American politics and saying she will be helping Democrats when they try to take back the White House next year.
"I want to be sure that people understand I'm going to keep speaking out," Clinton said. "I'm not going anywhere. What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I'm also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We've just gotten so polarized. We've gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I've ever seen in my adult life."
You can watch the full interview below.
