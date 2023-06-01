KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both U.S. Representatives for the Tri-Cities region voted against the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 on Wednesday night. The House Resolution passed regardless with a majority of representatives voting in favor of it.

Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) and Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) voted nay on the resolution, which ultimately received approval. Both had previously expressed their intent to vote in such a manner.

The bipartisan bill was the result of negotiations between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the nation’s default deadline neared.

Griffith issued a statement early Thursday morning, saying he could not justify voting for such a rise in the debt ceiling as it was presented. His full statement can be found below:

“In late April, I voted in favor of the Limit, Save, Grow Act, House Republicans’ common-sense legislation to rein in Congress’ reckless spending, while also raising the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion.



I could not, however, justify voting in favor of legislation that raises the debt ceiling by a projected $4 trillion without a majority of the spending reforms previously agreed to, as was put forth by the Fiscal Responsibility Act.



I was particularly disappointed that the REINS Act was not included in this new legislation. The REINS Act requires regulations proposed by federal agencies, in excess of $100 million, to be approved Congress before taking effect. This would take a significant step in restoring Congress’ legislative authority, as intended by our Constitutional framework. I will continue to fight to get the REINS Act enacted into law.” Congressman H. Morgan Griffith

News Channel 11 has also reached out to Harshbarger’s office for a statement on her vote and thoughts on the passage of the resolution. She previously stated she would not vote in favor of the measure, which she said would pass down “trillions more in debt to our children and grandchildren,” in part.

Tennessee’s nine voices in Congress were mixed, with Harshbarger and Republican Tim Burchett from Knoxville voting “nay,” along with Tennessee’s sole Democrat Representative Steve Cohen. Rep. Scott DesJarlais, who represents Tennessee’s 4th District, did not vote. The other five, all Republicans, voted in favor of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Griffith found himself in an overwhelming majority as far as how Virginia’s representatives voted. Of Virginia’s 11 representatives, five of whom are Republicans and six of whom are Democrats, only three voted in favor of the resolution.

A complete breakdown of votes is available online.