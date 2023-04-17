WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) – Both of Tennessee’s senators and the Tri-Cities’ congressional representative endorsed former president Donald Trump this week, throwing their support behind his 2024 presidential campaign as he continues to face a myriad of legal challenges.

After a weekend visit to Nashville to attend the Republican National Committee’s Spring Retreat, Trump named multiple lawmakers with ties to the Tri-Cities to a state-level reelection committee:

Senator Marsha Blackburn

Senator Bill Hagerty

Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger

In a Sunday morning tweet, Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) said he gave his “whole-hearted” endorsement to Trump and called his time serving as Trump’s ambassador to Japan an honor.

“I look forward to working again with President Trump,” Hagerty said. “To help our great nation find its way back from the precipice to the exceptional role we can and must play as a nation.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) endorsed Trump as well on Monday, stating that she “can’t wait until he’s back” in the White House.

Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-01) also announced her support for Trump.

“As an American who values proven leadership, I am proud to give my complete and full endorsement to President Trump.“ Diana Harshbarger (R-01)

The full makeup of the Trump 2024 Tennessee Federal Leadership Team incorporates the majority of the state’s Republican representatives and the entirety of its senate representation.

Trump’s legal team has faced recent woes, including the recusal of a member of his legal team over his connection to the handling of classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago home and a 34-count indictment surrounding the use of campaign funds for hush money payments.