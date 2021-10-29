Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

If you’re shopping today’s vehicles, you’ve probably noticed that many come equipped with all-wheel drive, and usually at an added cost. It’s not just SUVs that offer this all-weather drive type, as more sedans are adding AWD configurations to their model lineups. How does all-wheel drive work, and is it worth it? And what types of vehicles offer AWD, and which ones are the best?

With winter quickly approaching, we’ve done the research to find the best all-wheel drive cars across all drive types to help you navigate the harsh weather conditions.