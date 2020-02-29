Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — It isn't easy being a Bernie Sanders supporter in a conservative state like Oklahoma. Travis Wyman, a 40-year-old construction worker and online “social justice warrior,” says he and other Sanders fans can hear “fear-mongering words” like socialist and communist thrown at them many times a day.

It's done nothing to deter Wyman, who volunteers for Sanders' presidential campaign at phone banks and was among roughly 200 people who turned out to hear the candidate's wife, Jane Sanders, speak last week in Tahlequah, an eastern Oklahoma city and home to the Cherokee Nation, the largest Native American tribe in the country.