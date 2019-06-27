1  of  2
Gov. Northam: Gun deaths are an ’emergency in Virginia’

News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Ralph Northam says gun deaths have become “an emergency in Virginia” and is urging legislators to take action. 

The governor was in Abingdon on Wednesday to honor state employees who have logged 40 or more years of service.

Following last month’s mass shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 people dead and four injured, Northam has called a special session of state lawmakers to consider what he calls “common sense gun legislation.”

“Four individuals are fighting for their lives as we speak, and in addition to that, we’ve lost over 1000 Virginians this past year to gun-related accidents,” Northam said Wednesday. “So this is an emergency in Virginia and this is about saving lives.”  

The special session of the General Assembly will take place on July 9. 

