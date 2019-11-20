1  of  3
Breaking News
KPD: Large presence at Dobyns-Bennett H.S. in response to ‘unconfirmed issues of concern’ Authorities continue to drain quarry in search for missing Unicoi Co. man SCSO: Man sought as person of interest in Kingsport death investigation
Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings & Analysis: Gordon Sondland most anticipated witness testifies

Feds release data on wages, debt for specific college majors

Politics

by: COLLIN BINKLEY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The U.S. Education Department has released information for the first time that allows students to compare earnings and debt averages from specific college programs, rather than at the school as a whole.

The department’s updated College Scorecard website was launched Wednesday to help students evaluate their college choices. The site lets students search individual majors at a school and see how much graduates typically earned and owed a year after graduation.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says it provides “real information students need to make informed, personalized decisions about their education.”

The Obama administration published similar data from for-profit colleges and pledged to cut funding to ineffective programs. DeVos sidelined that approach. She promised instead to give students information from all types of schools so they could make decisions for themselves.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss