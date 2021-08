WASHINGTON CO, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee students are home this week due to COVID-19. The district shut down schools due to so many students and staff being in quarantine, leaving parents scrambling to change their schedules.

Some parents were forced to take the week off unpaid, and others are switching their schedules so they can be home during the day with their kids. Many are calling on family and friends to try to find someone to watch their young children.