KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – United States Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harshbarger tweeted Monday morning from Texas saying the situation at the border is dangerous and expressed opposition to the Biden administration’s plans to revoke a health order addressing migrants at the border.

“I’d like to say ‘Good morning from Eagle Pass, Texas’, but there’s nothing good about what we’re witnessing here at the southern border,” Harshbarger wrote. “This crisis is DEADLY and removing Title 42 will only make it worse.”

In 2020, the Trump administration invoked Title 42, a public health order that allowed border agents to turn away migrants seeking asylum from COVID-19.

The Biden administration has expressed intent to end the use of that order in May 2022, prompting more than 20 Republican-led states to file a lawsuit to block the termination of Title 42. Both Tennessee and Virginia are among those states.

On Saturday, April 23, Harshbarger announced her upcoming border trip in a separate tweet, criticizing President Joe Biden by saying she will have visited the border twice as many times as the president.