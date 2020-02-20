1  of  2
Breaking News
Tennessee executes Nicholas Sutton by electric chair Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
1  of  48
Closings & Delays
Ashley Academy Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Central Baptist Preschool Children's Center & Small Miracles of Greeneville Christian Life Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Early Learning Center, FUMC Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Mountain View Baptist Daycare & Learning Center Munsey Preschool NET-TRANS Norton, VA City Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Tusculum University Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wesley Memorial Preschool Westminster Kids Early Learning Program Wise County, VA Schools

Democrats’ feisty debate reaches nearly 20 million viewers

Politics

by: DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., try to answer a question during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s feisty Democratic presidential debate, the first to feature former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, was a huge television hit with nearly 20 million viewers.

The Nielsen company said the debate, seen by 19.7 million people on NBC or MSNBC on Wednesday, attracted more viewers than any Democratic nomination contest ever.

It was more than double the 7.9 million people who watched ABC’s coverage of a debate just before the New Hampshire primary on Feb. 7. It beat the 18.1 million people who tuned in for the second night of the first debate in this campaign season, back in June.

The big jump in numbers showed how curious people were to see how Bloomberg, who had been flooding the airwaves with commercials, did the first time he met his competitors in verbal combat. It was a rough start for Bloomberg, who drew sharp attacks from his rivals, particularly Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The session’s first half hour was particularly action-packed.

The ratings also indicate that with Super Tuesday primaries approaching next month, voters are starting to pay closer attention.

NBC said the debate attracted an additional digital audience of 417,000 viewers.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss