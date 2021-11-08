Delegates Kilgore, Gilbert reach compromise on new Virginia House leadership

House minority leader, Del. Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, center, gestures as he express frustration with the rules committee actions as Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, listens, right, during a joint session of the House and Senate Rules Committees at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. The committee passed rules restricting gun access to the State buildings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – In a recent joint letter to members of the Virginia House Republican Caucus, Delegates Todd Gilbert (R-Shenandoah) and Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) announced they will not be competing with each other for soon-to-open house majority leader and speaker positions.

According to the letter, the two came to “an understanding” and have endorsed each other for separate positions.

Del. Gilbert is currently House Minority Leader and butted heads initially with Del. Kilgore when Virginia Democrats conceded enough positions to award the Republican party with a majority in the body.

Kilgore announced his hope for the House Speaker position on Wednesday, and Gilbert declared his intention to compete for the spot the next day on Nov. 4.

The rivalry dissolved quickly, however, when the two released their joint statement Friday:

“Todd is proud to endorse Terry for Majority Leader, and Terry is proud to endorse Todd for Speaker,” the letter reads.

Tuesday night was a historic success, and it was due in large part to teamwork. The two of us, along with our entire campaign team, worked very well together and were honored to lead this caucus’ efforts to regain our majority. Barring the announcement of others for these two posts, we believe this is the best path forward for a unified caucus to not only advance our shared conservative agenda, but also defend our majority — regardless of whether that happens in 2022 or 2023. Todd Gilbert and Terry Kilgore

The caucus will meet on Nov. 14 to settle final leadership nominations and prep for the upcoming session and House majority as newly-elected delegates enter office.