Caucus meeting set to replace embattled House speaker Glen Casada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A date has been set for a Republican Caucus meeting to choose a nominee for Speaker of the House, according to House Majority Leader William Lamberth.

The meeting will be held on July 24 at 9 a.m.

“Following conversations with our members over the last several days, I am calling a caucus meeting for July 24th to select a Republican nominee for speaker of the House,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland). “It is my understanding the Governor will announce a date for a special session later this week, and I appreciate his willingness to do so. My colleagues and I are eager to move Tennessee forward.”

Caucus members will choose a nominee to replace embattled House Speaker Glen Casada after news of his pending resignation following a number of scandals involving his office.

The scandals include racist and sexist text messages exchanged between Casada and his former top aid Cade Cothren.

Gov. Bill Lee said he is also in the process of picking a date for a special session to be held and officially ask for Casada’s resignation.