WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia’s 2024 General Assembly session begins Wednesday, and one lawmaker from Southwest Virginia told News Channel 11 there are several goals in mind as he heads to Richmond.

Virginia Del. Israel O’Quinn represents the 44th District, which includes Washington County, part of Russell County and the City of Bristol. O’Quinn said one of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s priorities has been decreasing and eliminating taxes where possible.

“The governor’s tax plan has a lot of moving parts to it,” O’Quinn said. “We met with him [Monday] to discuss some more of the details.”

O’Quinn said making changes to state taxes can be complicated as lawmakers attempt to balance taxpayer benefits with state needs.

“You don’t want to put the state into a hole, but you certainly do not want to ultimately increase as a net increase taxes on people in Virginia,” O’Quinn said. “So the governor is absolutely committed to being at least at par, if not decreasing taxes overall. But you have to offset that in some manner.”

According to O’Quinn, Youngkin’s plan going into the session is to slightly increase Virginia’s sales tax but decrease other parts of the state’s income tax.

“There’s also, of course, a discussion of completely rolling back the car tax, which is roundly despised by everyone in Virginia. So we just had to figure out how you negate the negative impact of that, taking away that money to localities in Southwest Virginia.”

Youngkin has also continued to push energy reform in Virginia, notably by advocating for the establishment of small modular reactors (SMR) as an economic boost. Southwest Virginia has been noted as a prime location for several of those sites, and O’Quinn said he expects at least some legislative discussion on the matter this session.

“You probably actually will see one or two pieces of legislation related to that,” O’Quinn said. “I think there’s still some issues as it relates to the siting and permits for the potential SMRs, but a lot of that lift was done last session.”

O’Quinn said it’s not a certainty that any of the reactors would be in his district, but the technology could bring jobs to the area if that is the case.

Another topic at the forefront of lawmakers’ and Virginians’ minds is cannabis.

“Virginia’s cannabis laws are an absolute mess,” O’Quinn said. “One place that it was gotten right was on the medical cannabis piece. We have a very robust safe and highly controlled medical cannabis program for people who need to utilize that for genuine medical reasons, as determined by them and their doctor. However, the retail market is a real mess.”

O’Quinn said the previous majority in the Virginia General Assembly’s cannabis legislation put in place a “haphazard program” which “sort of went halfway on commercialization, but not all the way.”

Virginia’s cannabis laws have confused commonwealth’s attorneys and law enforcement, O’Quinn said.

“Some people want to take this all the way to Colorado-style,” O’Quinn said. “Some people want to roll it back all the way to where it was prior, and some people want to try to find a happy medium.”

O’Quinn expects multiple proposals surrounding cannabis as lawmakers head to Richmond, and he hopes for clarification on the matter.

“Right now, it’s an absolute enforcement nightmare,” he said. “I mean, it’s allowing a lot of products into the market that have fentanyl and other things that are very dangerous, particularly for younger children, and you’re seeing that play out in our school systems.”

Abortion in Virginia has also been in the public eye heading into the General Assembly session. O’Quinn told News Channel 11 that he is not sure to what extent the topic will be broached.

“It’s hard to tell,” he said. “We haven’t really looked through every single bill that’s been filed and frankly, not all the bills have been filed.”

Previous attempts to ban abortions earlier in pregnancy (following the overturning of Roe v. Wade) failed in Virginia when the majority of the General Assembly belonged to Democrats.