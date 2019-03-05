Bristol, Va. BOE approves $43 million budget for 2019-2020 school year

Politics

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 11:40 PM EST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 11:41 PM EST

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) - The Bristol, Virginia school board approved a $43 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year. 

It took the board more than three hours to pass the budget Monday evening. 

According to Superintendent Keith Perrigan, the city council typically contributes about $6 million to the school budget.

Perrigan notes the school board will ask the city for more than $21 million this time around. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


