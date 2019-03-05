Bristol, Va. BOE approves $43 million budget for 2019-2020 school year

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) - The Bristol, Virginia school board approved a $43 million budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

It took the board more than three hours to pass the budget Monday evening.

According to Superintendent Keith Perrigan, the city council typically contributes about $6 million to the school budget.

Perrigan notes the school board will ask the city for more than $21 million this time around.