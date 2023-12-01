JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both of the Tri-Cities representatives in Congress were not in favor of expelling New York Rep. George Santos.

The Republican congressman was ousted Friday, marking only the sixth time a lawmaker has been expelled from the lower chamber. In total, 311 U.S. Representatives voted in favor of expelling him, with 114 against and two answering “present.”

Santos is facing federal indictments on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and other campaign finance charges. The allegations against Santos led to 105 Republicans joining nearly every Democrat in the House of Representatives in expelling him.

Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s representatives, however, were not among the majority.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Rep. Morgan Griffith voted “nay” when it came time to vote on Santos’ expulsion.

Harshbarger told News Channel 11 Thursday ahead of the vote that she intended to vote in that manner.

Friday’s expulsion marked the third attempt to oust Santos. Attempts in May and November did not garner enough votes.