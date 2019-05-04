'Its not in my character' says House Speaker's Chief of Staff on racist texts allegations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Republican House Speaker Glen Casada says his chief of staff told him "it's not in my character" to send racist text messages.
It's Chief of Staff Cade Cothren's first response since being accused in a news report this week of sending racist texts.
Casada told News 2 that he had a conversation where he asked Cothren "Did you do this?"
Cothren told News 2 the conversation took place with him answering "it's not in my character."
House Democrat Caucus Chair Mike Stewart and Nashville Democrat Bo Mitchell seized on the texts during a news conference Friday morning.
"We are talking about shocking, unprecedented explicit statements using the n-word in the first text," said Rep. Stewart who also provided images of the texts for reporters.
They said Speaker Casada needs to provide more answers than what he told reporters on Thursday.
Casada defended Cothren for what he has seen in the decade of knowing him.
"I have never in that period of time seen Cade exhibit any characteristics that were racist or anything demeaning about anybody or anyone," said Speaker Casada late Thursday just hours before adjournment.
On a related matter, the Davidson County District Attorney's office has asked to see if a district attorney from another jurisdiction can investigate a different question.
Did Cothren change a date on an email concerning political activist Justin Jones who has been banned from the state capitol building?
It was another allegation brought up in the news report that mentioned Cothren and the racist texts.
Speaker Casada said Thursday the legislature's IT department determined the email was not altered but was delivered on a different date because of "security issues."
Previous
US still pondering military options in
Next
Trump discusses 'Russian Hoax' in long
More Stories
-
- Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
- Country House wins Derby; Maximum Security DQ'd
- Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
- VSP: Virginia man charged in fatal Russell Co. crash
- REPORT: 3 believed dead, 4 hurt in Illinois silicone plant explosion
- THP: Man crashes truck, dies after running into traffic
- UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today with a few on the strong to severe side
- Gov. Lee to serve as guest speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Carter Co.
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD: One person arrested following mobile home park shooting
Johnson City Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park on Thursday morning.Read More »
-
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy downpours overnight and first thing Sunday morning
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is investigating an altercation that left two men with minor injuries.Read More »
-
Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
For the third day in a row, a group of concerned citizens gathered to protest outside a Tri-Cities Hospital.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Town of Greeneville to begin bridge work near East Church Street
The Town of Greeneville has been directed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the bridge located at log mile 1.72 of E. Church Street, which is approximately 150 feet east of the intersection of Church Street and Bernard Avenue.Read More »