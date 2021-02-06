Police: Tennessee man killed while filming prank robbery video for YouTube

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a shooting in Old Hickory near the Hermitage line Friday night, according to a release from Metro police.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of Old Hickory Boulevard at a building with several businesses.

Police say 20-year-old Timothy Wilks was shot and killed in the parking lot of Urban Air on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Detectives were told that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery as part of a YouTube video and approached a group of people, including the shooter, with butcher knives.

The shooter says he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks in defense of himself and others.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.