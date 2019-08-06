Police seek suspect after armed bank robbery in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) — Asheville police are searching for a suspect charged after a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

9PM UPDATE: An arrest warrant has been issued for 40-year-old Brian Keith Leonhart, charging him with Armed Robbery and… Posted by Asheville Police Department on Monday, August 5, 2019

According to a post on Facebook from the Asheville Police Department, Brian Keith Leonhart, 40, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon following a robbery at a First Citizens Bank.

Leonhart is considered armed and dangerous, and police have warned people not to approach him.

The post says the bank robbery occurred around 3:30 in the afternoon when Leonhart allegedly walked into the bank, showed a “black semi-automatic handgun” and demanded money.

Leonhart is described as a white man, about six feet tall, 230-250 pounds, and both of his forearms are tattooed.

Yesterday, Leonhart had a bruised left eye, and authorities said he was last seen in a blue shirt, blue jeans and a white hat.

The last known vehicle Leonhart was driving was a white 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor with a Florida tag reading DHL-L59.

If anybody sees Leonhart, call 911. If anyone has information about him, they should call 828-252-1110 or Crimestoppers at 828-255-5050.