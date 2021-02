JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Super 8 Motel on Wesley Street.

Officers say a man entered the motel, threatened an employee with a firearm, and demanded money.

The man fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash. He is described by police only as a black male.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact the criminal investigation division at 423-434-6166 or Crimestoppers at 423-434-6158.