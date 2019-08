ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – A search is now underway for a missing teen out of Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville Police Requesting Assistance to Locate Missing Juvenile, Daniel Bradley Ingle(ASHEVILLE, N.C. – August 13,… Posted by Asheville Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Police say 17-year-old Daniel Bradley Ingle was last seen August 6. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes with turquoise designs.

Ingle has curly, dark blond hair, blue eyes and a tattoo of a burning heart on his left hand.

If you see him, call Asheville police at (828) 252-1110.