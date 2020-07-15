Police: Pedestrian dies after being hit by Asheville Fire Department vehicle

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police officials said a woman was hit by an Asheville Fire Department vehicle Tuesday afternoon and died at the hospital.

Police said the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Patton Avenue.

Rachel Dawn Ruit was in critical condition when she was taken to Mission Hospital, but she later passed away, according to the police department.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050 to remain anonymous.

The Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit will continue to investigate the crash.