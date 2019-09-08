Police: Officer in Nashville struck by car, shoots driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an officer was struck by a car before shooting the driver in Nashville’s entertainment district.

Police in downtown Nashville were flagged down at 12:30 a.m. Saturday and told that a motorist was waving a gun in his car.

Metro Nashville police say officers approached the car but the driver drove away, hitting a patrol car and other vehicles.

Police say the car also struck Sgt. Kris Delap, who fired at least once. Police say the wounded driver stopped at a gas station and was arrested.

Police said the driver, 30-year-old Pasquala Walls, was hospitalized in critical condition. Police said Walls, who is black, had warrants for aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Delap, who is white, was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.