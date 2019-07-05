Police: Missing 8-year-old drowns at Va. Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An 8-year-old who went missing Thursday night drowned at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, police say.

Virginia Beach police said in a news release they were informed that the child had gone missing in the area of 31st Street at 8 p.m. on July 4. The child had been last seen near the water’s edge.

Officers searched for the child throughout the night. A citizen found a body at around 2 a.m. along the beach at 39th Street, police said.

The person was identified as the missing 8-year-old. Despite rescue efforts from police and citizens, the child was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said no information about the child will be released out of respect for the family.