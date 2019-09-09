Police: Man dies after being punched outside a Tennessee bar

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_1552303110785.jpg.jpg

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee say a man who was punched outside a bar about two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

News outlets report 52-year-old Jamie Mitchell has been in a coma since Aug. 23 after he was punched and knocked to the ground outside Rebar by the Dam in a Nashville neighborhood.

A statement from Metro Nashville police says 52-year-old Brian Vantassel was arrested and charged on Aug. 24 with felony aggravated assault. It says police are in contact with the district attorney’s office regarding a potential upgrade to Vantassel’s charge since Mitchell’s death.

The statement says Mitchell died from injuries sustained during the altercation. Police didn’t immediately say what caused the altercation.

Vantassel has a scheduled hearing on Sept. 17. It’s unclear whether Vantassel has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss