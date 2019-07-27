Police: Man arrested after threatening people with knife in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police arrested a man after he threatened people with a knife on Saturday.

Police were called to a disturbance on Leeland Road just before 1 p.m.

They’ve identified the suspect as 25-year-old Stephen Harris. They said Harris is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims and was threatening to kill both victims with a knife.

Harris had left the scene before officers arrived, but they were able to quickly find him.

He’s being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. He’s due in court on Monday.