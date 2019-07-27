Police: Man arrested after threatening people with knife in Johnson City

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Stephen Harris (Washington County Detention Center)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police arrested a man after he threatened people with a knife on Saturday.

Police were called to a disturbance on Leeland Road just before 1 p.m.

They’ve identified the suspect as 25-year-old Stephen Harris. They said Harris is the ex-boyfriend of one of the victims and was threatening to kill both victims with a knife.

Harris had left the scene before officers arrived, but they were able to quickly find him.

He’s being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. He’s due in court on Monday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss