Police: Knoxville man demands pizza with AK-47

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man could face decades in prison after he allegedly held employees of a Little Caesar’s restaurant at gunpoint with an AK-47 after being told it would take 10 minutes to make his pizza.

Officers responded to the store on Cedar Bluff Rd around 9 p.m. Friday where witnesses said the suspect, later identified as Charles Doty Jr. became angry after being told about the wait and asked for free breadsticks. An incident report states he then left the store to wait and returned with an AK-47 in hand, demanding the pizza immediately.

Another person in the store who had already gotten their order handed Doty her pepperoni pizza and he fled the scene before police arrived.

Surveillance video showed the suspect threatened an employee who was attempting to leave from his shift and prevented him from freely doing so. That victim then fled the lobby to the back room of the business and called 911.

Doty Jr., 63, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping.

According to findlaw.com, especially aggravated kidnapping is a Class A felony punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000 in the state of Tennessee.

Doty Jr. was taken into custody and placed in jail on a total bond of $90,000. He is set to appear in Knox County Criminal Court on Monday, Nov. 29.