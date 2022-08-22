GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg Police are investigating the death of a man found Saturday night below a tourist attraction in the Smoky Mountain town.

Seth Butler, spokesman for the Gatlinburg Police Department, said that first responders were dispatched around 11 p.m. to Campbell Lead Road. When they arrived, they found a body of an adult male below the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Butler said investigators believe the person jumped from the SkyBridge and that a witness statement corroborates that theory.

The SkyLift Park had closed for the evening, and the visitor climbed over the locked gate and barrier at the bridge’s entrance.

“Our first concern is with the family of the deceased, as well as the park’s team members,” said Randy Watson, general manager of Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. “This is a terrible tragedy. We have made counseling available to our staff.”

After clearance from the Gatlinburg Police Department, the Park resumed normal operations Sunday morning.

“We want people to know that if they or a loved one has suicidal thoughts, there is help available,” said Watson. “Receive that help from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at any time by calling or texting 988.”

This is the second death at Gatlinburg attractions this summer. Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department, Pigeon Forge Fire Department and Sevier County Medical Examiners Office responded to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.