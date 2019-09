BAD AIBLING, BAVARIA – FEBRUARY 16: Train tracks are seen near the site of last week’s train crash that killed 11 and injured approximately 85 on February 16, 2016 near Bad Aibling, Germany. Investigators are scheduled to announce their findings as to the reasons behind the crash at a press conference later today. Two commuter […]

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina say a man is dead after being hit by a passenger train.

Durham police said they are investigating the death of a male pedestrian who was struck by an Amtrak train downtown Friday morning.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.