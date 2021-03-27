Police identify 2 victims fatally shot; 3 charged in connection with Virginia Beach Oceanfront shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified the two people fatally shot as well as three people who were arrested in connection with the shootings at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront late Friday night.

Police said in a statement released Saturday that three separate shooting events took place the evening of March 26 at the Virginia Beach Resort Area.

Two people were killed, a man and woman, and eight were injured during the incidents.

The identity of the woman, police confirmed, was 29-year-old Deshayla E. Harris of Norfolk. Police said Harris was a bystander at the second shooting incident that occurred in the 300 block of 19th Street. TMZ later posted that they confirmed Harris was on season 17 of the show “Bad Girls Club.”

Police say the decedent of the third event, an officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of 20th Street, was 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch of Virginia Beach. VBPD said overnight that officers were responding to gunfire, which led to an “individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting.”

Lynch’s father told WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox on Saturday that his son was “a father’s dream.”

Several individuals were injured at the first incident in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue, but there were no fatalities.

Police said 22-year-old Ahmon Jahree Adams, of Chesapeake, 18-year-old Nyquez Tyyon Baker, of Virginia Beach, and 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr., of Virginia Beach, have been arrested.

Each has been charged with seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police say that Adams, Baker, and Dorsey were involved with the first incident located in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue and are being held in custody at Virginia Beach City Jail.

Ahmon Jahree Adams

Nyquez Tyyon Baker



10 On Your Side spoke with club-goers who were leaving the oceanfront moments after the first shots were fired.

“Everybody’s running, everybody’s falling. We’re like ‘what the hell’ and they’re like ‘they’re shooting, they’re shooting!’” said Akereia Drayton. “It looked like a movie.”

Police blocked off multiple scenes. Crime markers littered the ground of a nearby parking lot. A car in the lot was struck by several bullets. An ATF K9 also assisted in the investigation.

The night’s events have many in the city concerned.

“It makes you not want to do anything because it’s like — when it gets warm, people just don’t know how to act,” said Iman Adams.

Community members said they’re planning to meet and take action.

“We can’t just pull out a gun to solve our problems because until we address that issue, it’s just not going to go away,” Stevens said.

Virginia Beach Police also say there will be increased police presence through the remainder of the weekend.