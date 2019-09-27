Police: Elizabethton woman deposits worthless checks, withdraws cash, gets arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police say an Elizabethton woman arrested for theft deposited worthless checks into her account then withdrew cash.

According to a press release from the department, 28-year-old Ashley Waters, 110 Holly Springs Road, deposited several worthless checks into her account at Eastman Credit Union earlier this month.

The release said she then made several cash withdraws from her account before the checks were returned to the credit union and marked as worthless. Eastman Credit Union attempted to contact Waters to collect money from the bad checks, the release said, before contacting police.

Officers arrested Waters on Thursday and charged her with theft of property over $1,000. She was booked at the Washington County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.