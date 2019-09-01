Police: DNA links man to rape in Charlotte, NC 13 years ago

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DNA rape kits_340583

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A man suspected of raping a North Carolina woman 13 years ago has been arrested after police say DNA linked him to the crime.

The Charlotte Observer reports that 40-year-old Dimarco Alexander was arrested Thursday on warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree rape.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that the victim, a 33-year-old Charlotte woman, was walking toward her home in 2006 when an armed assailant attacked her.

A sexual assault kit was tested in 2006, but police say a DNA match didn’t identify Alexander as a suspect until last year, when he was in federal custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss