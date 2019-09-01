Police: DNA links man to rape in Charlotte, NC 13 years ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – A man suspected of raping a North Carolina woman 13 years ago has been arrested after police say DNA linked him to the crime.

The Charlotte Observer reports that 40-year-old Dimarco Alexander was arrested Thursday on warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree rape.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that the victim, a 33-year-old Charlotte woman, was walking toward her home in 2006 when an armed assailant attacked her.

A sexual assault kit was tested in 2006, but police say a DNA match didn’t identify Alexander as a suspect until last year, when he was in federal custody.