CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The man added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations’ most wanted list and wanted on rape charges in Cumberland County has been found dead in Indiana according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian James Heinsohn, 62, was wanted by CCSO and TBI on one count of rape of a child and two counts of rape by an authority figure. He had been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and a reward of up to $2,500 was offered for information leading to his arrest.

Around 10 p.m. on Friday night, officers with the Indiana State Police and Posey County Sheriff’s Office were at an Indiana residence to apprehend Heinson because of investigative information they had received, CCSO released in a statement. The sheriff’s office said that when officers knocked on the door, they believed they heard a gunshot.

After SWAT arrived on the scene and a search warrant was obtained, police entered the home and found Heinson was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, CCSO said.

“Sheriff Casey Cox would like to extend his gratitude to the Indiana State Police, Posey County Sheriff’s Office, and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations for the assistance in this case,” the release stated.

Heinsohn was described as a white male with blue eyes and white hair. He stood 6’2″ tall and weighed about 300 lbs.

