Police: Crooks using stolen debit card information at local Dollar General stores

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities police are warning everyone to watch their bank accounts after a string of stolen debit card numbers.

Crooks are stealing the valuable sequence of digits and making large purchases.

Bristol, Virginia police have identified a suspect in the case that has been going on for the past two weeks or so.

They all have one thing in common – crooks are making new debit cards with stolen numbers for purchases at a certain Tri-Cities store.

Bristol, Virginia Police Department Sergeant Steven Crawford said atleast five people in the Tri-Cities area have recently reported their debit card numbers stolen.

“They’re buying prepaid VISA cards that type thing, really large purchases and that’s quick cash for them,” Sgt. Crawford said.

So far – crooks have spent over $1,000 buying prepaid VISA cards at one store across the Tri-Cities – Dollar General.

“They’ve been at area Dollar General’s in Bristol, Virginia and it’s also occured outside Bristol, Virginia at other locations of other Dollar Generals,” Sgt. Crawford said.

Police have identified a suspect spotted in surveillance video at the Dollar General on Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia.

“The victims have their debit cards in their wallets when their numbers are being used, so the cards are brand new,” Sgt. Crawford went on to say, “In one of these incidents we actually watched 1 card be rejected on video and when that card was rejected, she pulled another one out and used it.”

Police haven’t been able to pinpoint exactly how those debit card numbers are now in the hands of the wrong people – but card skimmers are likely to blame.

“I can’t stress enough for people to watch their bank accounts. You’re not going to rely always on the bank to call and tell you,” Sgt. Crawford said.

As to why Dollar General is being targeted: “That’s the thing we don’t yet know why, but it’s probably right in front of us we’ll figure it out,” Sgt. Crawford said.

Police expect to see more suspects coming up in surveillance video from other local Dollar General stores as this investigation continues.

Bristol police are working with other local agencies to find those responsible.

If you have any information about the suspect in the surveillance video or your card information as also been compromised – you’re urged to act quickly and call the Bristol, Virginia Police Department at 276-645-7400.